Mass of Christian Burial for Darlene Macke, age 76, of Creighton, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. Reverend Jeremy Hans will be Celebrant, with burial in St. Ludger Catholic Cemetery in Creighton.
Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the church, with a 7:30 p.m. Wake Service.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.
Darlene died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Darlene A. Macke, daughter of Dallas and Hattie (Taylor) Woods, was born December 27, 1944, at Plainview, Nebraska. She attended elementary school in Winnetoon and Creighton High School. On January 10, 1963, Darlene was united in marriage to Larry Macke in Colorado Springs, Colorado. They were blessed with three daughters, Cindy, Diane, and Penny.
Darlene lived in the Creighton area her entire life. She provided daycare in her home and worked at S&S in Creighton for several years. Darlene enjoyed raising flowers, baking, canning, crocheting, knitting, and tatting. She helped organize her high school class reunions and had an avid interest in genealogy. Darlene was excited to welcome all of her great-grandchildren in the world and was very proud of them. She loved spending time at the river with her family and also playing cards.
Darlene was a member of St. Ludger Catholic Church and the Creighton Red Hat Society.
Darlene is survived by her husband, Larry of Creighton; daughters, Cindy (Scott) Carpenter of Creighton, Diane (Mike) Wagner of Bloomfield, and Penny (David) Fritz of Columbus; nine grandchildren, Melissa (Matt) Schauer, Shane (Taylor) Carpenter, Amanda (Jason) Buzzell, Morgan (Chelsea) Wagner, Emma (Ryan) Kotrous, Wilson (Hailey Johnson) Wagner, Holly (Scott) VanCura, Carter (Kim) Fritz, and Macke Fritz; 22 great-grandchildren; sister, Lois Patras; brother, Dan (Joan) Woods; in-laws, Mary Schneider, Rita (Lyle) Johnson, Linda (Mike) Dougherty, and Junior Macke; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Wesley Woods; parents-in-law, Henry and Florence Macke; and in-laws, Marie Ann Wolfe and Jerome Macke.