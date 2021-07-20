Funeral services for Marlene Mackeprang, age 74, of Bloomfield, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. Reverend Jacob Bobby will officiate, with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the church.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
Marlene died Sunday, July 18, 2021, at her residence.
Marlene Louise Mackeprang, daughter of Paul and Leora (Blunk), McGee was born November 23, 1946, at Bloomfield, Nebraska. She attended Bloomfield Community School. On January 30, 1965, Marlene was united in marriage to Richard Mackeprang at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy, Nebraska. They were blessed with four children, Michael, Dana, Jodie, and Brian.
Marlene was a member of First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. She was also a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary and American Legion Auxiliary. Marlene enjoyed gardening, cooking, landscaping, playing golf, and having coffee with her friends. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Marlene is survived by her husband, Richard; son, Michael (Monica) Mackeprang of Appleton City, Missouri, grandson, Jake (Carley) Mackeprang and their children Jacey and Cooper, and grandson, Jesse Mackeprang; daughter, Dana (Kenny) Wortmann of Crofton, Nebraska, grandson, Deryk (Rachel) Wortmann and their children, Khloe and Kolton, grandson, Wesdon Wortmann, granddaughter, Chelsea (Cody) Namminga; daughter, Jodie Mackeprang of Elkhorn, Nebraska, grandson, Dacoda Mickelson and grandson, Spencer Mickelson; son, Brian (Kelly) Mackeprang of Dakota Dunes, South Dakota and grandson, Pete Mackeprang and granddaughter, Hanna Mackeprang; siblings, Lavon Kolterman, Greg McGee, Jeannie Mackey, Paula Veldhouse, Carla Welding, and Lisa Sutherland; in-laws, Dean (Doris) Mackeprang, Rod (Juleen) Eisenhauer, and Norman (Beth) Mackeprang; and many nieces and nephews.
She will be dearly missed by family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Leora McGee; brother, Lonnie McGee; and in-laws, Rudolf and Katherine Mackeprang.