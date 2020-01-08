Funeral Services For Ferol Helene Wegner

Ferol Helene Wegner, 91, of Ankeny formerly of Des Moines, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 13 at Grace United Methodist Church, 37th & Cottage Grove in Des Moines. Burial will follow at the Masonic Cemetery.
Ferol was born on March 29, 1928, in Orchard, Nebraska to Leonard Cecil and Muriel Helene (Fulton) McKay Richards. She graduated from Creighton High School in 1946, salutatorian of her graduating class.
She married the love of her life Fredrick Paul Wegner on January 1, 1947 in Creighton, Nebraska and five children were born to this union.
Ferol along with her husband Fredrick owned and operated Wegner Lumber Co. in Bonesteel, South Dakota and Wegner Home Improvement in Winner, South Dakota from 1954 to 1963 before moving to Des Moines for educational and health opportunities for their three disabled sons. She devoted her life to her family and was a loving caregiver, wife and mother.
During her active and retirement years, she was involved in helping persons with disability issues serving as president of the Muscular Dystrophy Association, Midwest Chapter. She was also Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star and a member of Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) Auxiliary to support veterans. She was a board member for Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement traveling around the state as well as Washington, DC. Ferol was a member of the Des Moines Parks Board, Cemetery Board and spent 17 years volunteering at the Veterans Hospital along with her husband.
Ferol was a long time member of Grace United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women. She was a member of Ruth Circle at church and served on the visitation committee.
In her free time Ferol and her husband enjoyed traveling in the United States and also visited many foreign countries including England, Germany, The Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand.
Ferol is survived by son Ronald (Laurie) Wegner of Austin, Texas and daughter Elizabeth "Liz" (Ron) Murry of Madrid, Iowa and three grandchildren; Stacia (Andy) Comer, Paul Wegner and Benjamin (Jozy) Murry, sister-in-law JoAnne McKay of The Villages, Florida and two nephews Steven and Dr. David McKay.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Fredrick, three sons, Franklyn, Francis and Paul and brother, Gordon McKay.
A visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, January 12 at Westover Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association or Grace United Methodist Church Building Fund at 3700 Cottage Grove, Des Moines, Iowa 50311 or Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement.