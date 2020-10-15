Lois Charlene Dimmitt-Franek, 83, went home to rest with the Lord on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at CHI Health in Plainview, Nebraska. Due to health concerns regarding COVID 19, memorial services will be delayed until further notice. Cards of condolence for the family may be sent to Julie Shoop at 804 Elm Hurst Drive, Papillion, NE 68046.
Lois graduated from Rockville High School and began her career as a math and science teacher at the age of 18. Her first position was in a rural school near Arcadia, Nebraska. She also taught in Hazard and Poole before spending the remainder of her career at Ravenna Public Schools. Lois thoroughly enjoyed her time with students. Comments from her former students include: "She was a great teacher who never gave up on me in 4th grade when long division hit me broadside!” and "I will always remember Lois as one of my favorite teachers." Lois impacted hundreds of children throughout her 35+ years of teaching. Three of her favorite students were her daughter, Julie, and sons Brian and Daniel Jess.
After retirement, Lois spent her time traveling, reading, playing cards, and spending time with her grandkids. She treasured time with her family and was known by her children and grandchildren as feisty, tough, and fun loving. If you know members of the Dimmitt family, you know there is never a shortage of jokes. Her children and grandchildren would often poke fun of her see-through black coffee and her constant technology troubles. Lois never missed a beat and would joke right back. Even in her later years, there was always a reason to laugh and play with the kids.
Fond memories her grandchildren have of Lois include a fluffy rabbit, shooting grandma in the behind with a plastic bow and arrow, staying with grandma and grandpa in Grand Island while mom and dad went to Husker football games, the Dixie cup story, and ice cream dates with the girls. When taking a sharp turn, Lois instructed her grandkids to “Hold on to your teeth!”
Lois’ best advice was to have faith in the Lord. Whenever something seemingly bad occurred, she’d tell the kids “God’s got us” and “Have faith in the Lord and let Him guide you.” She was a constant pillar of love and support for her family.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Lyle and Gladys Steel, first husband, Dennie, brother, Dale, sister, Judy, son, Daniel Jess, granddaughter Jennifer, and many dear friends and relatives. She is survived by her husband, Ray, of Verdigre, Nebraska, daughter, Julie and Dan Shoop of Omaha, Nebraska, son, Brian Dimmitt of Kearney, Nebraska, daughter-in-law, Brandi Dimmitt of Hill City, South Dakota, and grandchildren Danny Lee Shoop, Jeff Shoop, Matthew Dimmitt, Megan Kuhn, Katy Dimmitt, and Maddy Dimmitt.