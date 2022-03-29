Mass of Christian Burial for Dolores Broders, age 98, of Lindy, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield, Nebraska. Reverend Kizito Okhuoya will be Celebrant.
Visitation will be Monday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with a 7:00 p.m. Wake Service.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
Dolores died Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Avera Majestic Bluffs in Yankton, South Dakota.
Dolores Ann Broders, daughter of Joseph and Dorthea Steffen, was born June 4, 1923, at Constance, Nebraska. She attended country school at Constance and then graduated from Holy Trinity High School in Hartington, Nebraska. Dolores taught country school at District 54 near Fordyce, Nebraska for two years and then attended Mount Marty College and obtained her nursing degree.
Dolores was united in marriage to Delbert Broders on June 16, 1954, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Constance, Nebraska. The couple was blessed with five children: John, Dan, Bill, Donna, and Laurie. Delbert and Dolores farmed and raised their family in the Lindy community.
In the late 1960’s Dolores began working as a registered nurse at the Human Services Center in Yankton, South Dakota, where she was employed for five years. She then worked at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield until 1990. Her next employment was home health, where she did the insurance health exams until she retired.
Faith and family were the most important things to Dolores. She was a faithful member of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. Dolores was an avid fan of all of her grandchildren’s sports activities. She kept in daily contact with her sisters. She enjoyed crocheting, fishing, and playing cards. Dolores was a loving caretaker for her husband until he passed away.
Dolores is survived by her children, Dan and wife Deb (Loecker) Broders of Yankton, South Dakota, Bill and wife Julie (Friedrichsen) Broders of Norfolk, Nebraska, Donna and husband Jack Froehlich of Pierce, Nebraska, and Laurie and husband David Stout of Niobrara, Nebraska; daughter-in-law, Jodi (Thompson) Broders of Yankton, South Dakota; 13 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; siblings, Rosie Dreesen of Yankton, Jimmy (Janice) Steffen of Constance, Nebraska, and George Steffen of Omaha; in-laws, George Pitman of Minnesota, Shirley and Ewald Poppe of Crofton, Nebraska, Marv Hegge of Crofton, and Sharon Broders of Norfolk; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, John; siblings, Freddie, Danny, Maggie, Helen, Theresa, and Margie; and grandson-in-law, Logan Rau.