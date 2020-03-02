Shirley Homan
Mass of Christian Burial for Shirley Homan, age 94, of Creighton, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. Reverend Jeremy Hans will be Celebrant, with burial in St. Ludger Catholic Cemetery in Creighton.
Visitation will be Monday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton, with a 7:00 p.m. Wake Service.
Shirley died Friday, February 28, 2020, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
Shirley Catherine Homan, daughter of Charles and Anna (Kemp) Treinen, was born July 10, 1925, in Remsen, Iowa. She attended Iowa Business School. Shirley worked for several years as a secretary for the FBI. On May 5, 1951, Shirley was united in marriage to Gerald Joseph Homan in Remsen, Iowa. They were blessed with 49 years of marriage and nine children.
Shirley lived most of her married life in Creighton, Nebraska. She was a mother, wife, and homemaker. Shirley enjoyed reading, gardening, baking (famous for her cinnamon rolls and coffeecakes), sewing, and singing. She was a member of St. Ludger Catholic Church and was active in the church choir and Altar Society. She especially enjoyed mentoring young people through the Prayer Partner Program. Shirley was also a member of her bowling team for 51 years and enjoyed her monthly bridge club.
Shirley is survived by her children, Karen (Gary) Gottsch of Cambridge, Nebraska, Mark (Terri) Homan of Creighton, Nebraska, Catherine (Robert Garis) Homan of Tucson, Arizona, Susan Homan of Kensington, Maryland, Patricia (Dana) Falter of Lincoln, Nebraska, Allen (Marianne) Homan of Chantilly, Virginia, Deborah (Abel) Cerrato of Kingwood, Texas, and Anne Crawford of Portland, Oregon; daughter-in-law, Stacy Homan; 14 grandchildren, Aaron Gottsch, Heather Mosley, Haley Homan, Tanner Homan, Katherine Homan, Alex Homan, Ethan Crawford, Logan Crawford, Creighton Homan, Christopher Falter, Allie Sprout, Alexandra Cerrato, Gabriella Cerrato, and Daniel Cerrato; eight great-grandchildren, Alaina Mosley, Ava Mosley, Wyatt Gottsch, Aiden Gottsch, Elijah Sprout, Grayson Sprout, Aubrey Falter, and Caraline Falter.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Stephen; great-grandson, Hunter Mosley; and nine siblings, Roman Treinen, Calista Cach, Jerry Treinen, Charles Treinen, John Treinen, Richard Treinen, Kenneth Treinen, Ruth Cach, and Joan Bachmann.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to:
Avera Creighton Care Centre
In Memory of Shirley Homan
1603 Main Street
Creighton, NE 68729