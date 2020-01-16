Memorial services for Murmetta “Mert” Crowe, age 79, of Creighton, Nebraska will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Reverend Terry Huber will officiate, with burial at a later date.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Murmetta Anne “Mert” Crowe’s journey home began January 14, 2020, after a small stay at Avera Creighton Hospital. She was recuperating from bronchial pneumonia. She was born June 14, 1940 in Hollywood, California to Abbott and Mildred (Johnson) Tyler. The family moved to Creighton and farmed. Mert went to country school and later Creighton High School. Mert married Fred Christianson, Sr. To that union two sons were born, Ron Christiansen and Fred Christiansen, Jr. Mert was widowed in 1974. She was remarried to Hollis Crowe and to that union was born Chris Crowe. She was again widowed in 1981. The family also suffered the passing of Ron Christiansen in 1987 which forever left Mert heartbroken.
In 1993, Fred married Valarie Saltzman. In 2000, Chris married Janel Pfaff and later that year the birth of Levi Crowe added to this union. In 2005, Chris and Janel welcomed son Jordan Crowe. Mert was a member of the Christ Lutheran Church at Bazile Mills. She was also an avid member and outdoor enthusiast at The Rod and Gun until it's recent closing.
Mert's favorite hobby was fishing and camping. She spent much of her spare time fishing in Nebraska, South Dakota, and later Iowa with her sons and grandsons. She often camped and traveled the county side of Nebraska with her lifelong friends Richard and Robert Vogt. She also enjoyed cooking, sewing, and crafts. Mert often painted pictures for friends and family. She also gave many gifts of handmade pillows, toaster covers, apron's and table cloths. She was a talented piano player and piano accordion player.
Mert's pride and joy were her sons and grandsons. She often made extended stays with them in Iowa where they would vacation and shop. Some of her favorite activities there were riding the Harley with Fred and listening to his band play. She loved to watch Levi and Jordan play baseball, rugby and basketball. And, of course lots of fishing with Chris.
One of mom’s greatest gifts she shared with the world is she that never demanded respect but commanded it with the love she had for life. She was independent and insisted on living her life her way. Mert was a very colorful, lively soul and loved her accessories. She had quite the jewelry and hat collection. She also collected purses and was rarely seen using the same one. Whatever activity Mert was involved with she dressed to match the occasion. She loved the Creighton community and insisted on living her days out there with her many friends and extended family in the area.