Jeremy Tyler Kauth was born on October 09, 1985, in Osmond, Nebraska, to Barbara (Ketelsen) and Wayne Kauth. Jeremy was welcomed home by his sister, Jadyne. Jeremy was a very active child despite having a lawn mower accident at the age of five. Jeremy participated in basketball, football, roller-skating, riding motorcycles and jumping on the trampoline. Barbara laughs thinking about how many physicians scolded her for “letting” him do things that could injure or reinjure him. She would often respond, “you try telling him not to”. Barbara told everyone to not treat him as though he had a disability and he never knew any different. Jeremy attended Plainview Public Elementary and High School, K-12. He was fond of hunting, all arts and golf in high school. He was on the Plainview High School Varsity Golf team. Jeremy attended Southeast Community College out of High School. He graduated from Arizona State University with a Bachelor’s of Science in Design Management in 2017. Jeremy would say most people would have a doctorate by the time he finished his Bachelor’s, but he sure enjoyed the “scenic route”. Jeremy resided in Maricopa, Chandler, Tempe and eventually Phoenix while living in Arizona. Jeremy worked as a design engineer in landscaping and eventually solar. Jeremy had the opportunity to design and visit Amare Stoudemire’s backyard. Jeremy was a proud uncle to three nieces, Ainsleigh (15), Bryleigh (14) and Kherington (12). Jeremy enjoyed music, collecting hats, concerts, golfing, traveling, hunting and hanging out with his family and friends. Most recently, Jeremy worked for Suntria Solar and purchased a house in Phoenix, Arizona. He loved his two dogs Daisy (deaf, white Boxer) and Louie (Lou Dawg, a pit mixed adopted from a shelter). Jeremy had a contagious smile that could light up a room. He never knew a stranger and always had a way of making people laugh no matter what kind of day he may have been having. Jeremy truly lived life to the fullest. He wrote a poem in 2013, “I didn’t fall, the Earth just needed a hug! This place needs help without a drug! I love life to the fullest without pain! I shed my love on everyone like a desert needs rain! The point is to make this a better place! And it all starts with one person with a smile on their face! It is contagious and it will replicate! It starts with me so I’m gonna go before it’s too late!” Jeremy is survived by his parents, Barbara (Ketelsen) and Wayne Kauth, sister and brother-in-law Jadyne (Kauth, Christensen) and Ian Schmidt, nieces Ainsleigh, Bryleigh and Kherington Christensen, several aunts, uncles and cousins. He is proceeded in death by Russell Ketelsen, Arlyne (Clarence) and Kenneth Ketelsen and Joanne (Sladek) and Matthiaes Kauth.
A Celebration of Life for Jeremy Kauth will be on June 19, 2021, at Mary’s/American Legion in Plainview, Nebraska officiated by Joan Alexander starting at 3:00PM. We will offer a spiritual piece in the beginning and the end, but the majority of the time will be spent on sharing memories people had with Jeremy and sharing many laughs. We will have music, food and bar (for purchase) available immediately following the Celebration of Life until 1:00AM.
In addition to this, we are hosting a Memorial Golf 4-Man Scramble on June 20, 2021, starting at 1:00 PM at the Plainview Country Club. All money raised/donated, in lieu of flowers need to be sent to Plainview Golf Club, 301 W Piltcher Avenue, Plainview, NE, 68769. There will be more details to follow, closer to the event via Facebook. Please contact Jamieson Alexander (402-841-4952) and/or Jadyne Schmidt (480-296-9307) for additional information.