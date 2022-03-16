Fern Louise (Poppe) Wurtz, age 83, of Yankton, S.D., passed away on Thursday, March 3, at her home.
Services will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Fern was born June 13, 1938 in Knox County, to Elmer and Ruth (Hilkemeier) Poppe. She graduated in 1957 from Center High School in Center. In 1956, Fern married Marlin Kumm and three children were born, Brenda, Monty, and Bradley. In 1969, Fern married Lawrence “Larry” Wurtz and a daughter, Kimberly was born. Fern led a full life and was known by many. She enjoyed gardening, bowling, shooting pool and golfing.
Fern is survived by two daughters, Kim Schick of Yankton and Brenda Graber of Bloomfield, son, Brad (Vivian) Kumm of Fairmont, OK; step sons: Gary, David, and Greg Wurtz; along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Fern was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry on May 13, 1988; son, Monty; two sisters, Nancy and Mary Kay; two brothers, Nolan and Norman; and a step son, Ronald.
