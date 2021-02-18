Celebration of life services for Linda Strom, age 69, of Lynch, Nebraska will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Lynch Community Hall in Lynch. Reverend Grant H. Graff will officiate, with burial at a later date.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are suggested.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Linda died Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Niobrara Valley Hospital in Lynch.
“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” - Matthew 11:28
Linda Ruth (King) Strom was born March 29, 1951, to LeRoy and June (Riggs) King at Pender, Nebraska. She lived with her family at Walthill, Nebraska for her first few years until her family relocated to Oklahoma where she spent most of her childhood on various ranches where her father worked. Linda returned to Nebraska to live in Walthill with her grandparents and graduated from Walthill High School.
It was in Walthill that Linda would meet her future husband, Dan Strom, who was then working for Great Plains Communications. Together they were united in marriage at Elk Point, South Dakota on December 21, 1972. After marriage the couple decided to move to the family farm near Bloomfield, Nebraska. Three children were born to this union, Chad, Brock, and Waylon.
In 1980, Dan and Linda had the opportunity to purchase a bar in Lynch, Nebraska. This would become the D & L Corral and was owned and operated by Dan and Linda for 16 years. Lynch is where they called home and raised their boys. After selling the bar, Linda worked as a nurse’s aide at the Butte Nursing Home and then the BTR quick stop in Lynch.
Linda enjoyed attending church at the United Methodist Church in Lynch. In her free time Linda loved spending time with her family, card club, garage sales, having coffee, and visiting with friends.
Linda’s greatest pride and joy in her life were her children and her grandchildren. She loved them with a fierceness beyond measure. They were her whole world and her reason to battle cancer as long and hard as she did. She faced her disease head on and with a strength and determination that could only be admired. She was an inspiration to all that witnessed her fight. Through all of her trials she remained a source of encouragement to everyone around her. Her battle was finally won on February 13, 2021, when Jesus called her home. She passed peacefully into Eternity with her husband and family by her side at Niobrara Valley Hospital in Lynch at the age of 69 years.
Survivors include husband, Dan Strom of Lynch; sons, Chad (Audra) Strom of Verdel, Brock (Alisha) Strom of Lynch, and Waylon (Michela) Strom of Battle Creek; brother, Rex (Tami) King of Bristow; eleven grandchildren; one great-grandchild and one more on the way.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Denny King; nephew, Justin King; mother, June King; and father, LeRoy King.
Honorary pallbearers include her grandchildren and great grandchild: Mykah Strom Moeller, Wyatt Strom, Bryson Wessendorf, Parker Strom, Mariah Strom, Brook Strom, Piper Strom, Paleigh Strom, Ruby Strom, Jacie Strom, Weston Strom and Bodee Moeller.