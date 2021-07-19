A memorial visitation for Dick Broders, age 81, of Norfolk, Nebraska will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Private family burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk, with Pastor Lee Weander officiating.
Dick died Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Premier Estates in Pierce, Nebraska.
Dick D. Broders, son of John and Ethel (Burris) Broders, was born August 2, 1939, at Bloomfield, Nebraska. He attended school in Crofton. Dick was united in marriage to Sharon Kool on September 29, 1959, at Meckling, South Dakota. They were blessed with five children, Pamela, Troy, DeeWitt, Sherri, and Monte.
Dick lived in Norfolk most of his life where he worked in construction and was a dairy farmer. Dick enjoyed woodworking and spending time on the farm. “Working was his fun.”
Dick is survived by his wife, Sharon of Norfolk; children, Pamela Moser of Blaine, Washington, Troy (Lisa) Broders of Norfolk, DeeWitt (Connie) Broders of Norfolk, Sherri Broders of Des Moines, Washington, and Monte (Bridget) Broders of Norfolk; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and sister, Shirley (Ewald) Poppe of Crofton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and eleven siblings.