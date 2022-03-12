NORFOLK -- Funeral service for Gale L. Schulz, 60, of Norfolk will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 14 at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Rev. Jake Bobby will be officiating the service. Interment will be held at the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, also at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Gale died on Wednesday, March 9 at his residence in Norfolk. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Gale was born on June 21, 1961 in Osmond to Frank and Janice (Doerr) Schulz. Gale was baptized on July 9, 1961 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Bloomfield. Gale attended Norfolk Public Schools to the 11th grade. Gale married Christy Vogel in 1981. After marriage the couple lived in Norfolk, until divorcing later on. Gale worked at Gillette Dairy and Hiland Roberts in Norfolk in production for 40 years from April 1981 to May 2021. Gale loved his family and friends. Gale enjoyed fishing, camping, going to the race track, watching NASCAR and working on motors. Gale admired his Camaro and enjoyed working on it when he could. Gale was a real handyman. He enjoyed collecting pictures and artwork of wolves and eagles.
Survivors include son’s Clinton Schulz of Fremont, Kyle Schulz of Creston, parents Frank and Janice Schulz of Norfolk, siblings Stephen Schulz of Bloomfield, Joan (Nelson) Struewe of Kansas City, MO, Patricia (David) Dreger of Pilger, Shelly Kraft of Brunswick, and many nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed to the family on-line at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.