Funeral services for Jean Stokes, age 86, of Creighton, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, at Faith United Church in Creighton. Reverend Bev Hieb will officiate, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
Visitation will be Sunday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
Norma Jean LaFrenz Stokes was born June 4, 1933, in Center, Nebraska to Henry LaFrenz and Clara (Schroeder) LaFrenz and left this world for her heavenly home on February 16, 2020.
Jean, as she was called by almost everyone who knew and loved her, developed a love for music at an early age, which she carried with her throughout her life. Her wonderful talents as an organist, pianist and choir director were a joy to everyone who heard her perform, both in the church and in the community at-large. Jean graduated as the Valedictorian of the Center High School Class of 1951. Shortly thereafter, she began serving as the secretary to the Knox County Superintendent of Schools, Mrs. Dora Rock. She and Mrs. Rock traveled to every corner of Jean's beloved Knox County visiting every "town" school as well as every one of the abundant country schools at the time, until Mrs. Rock's retirement in 1963.
On August 29, 1954, Jean was united in marriage to Earl Willard "Bill" Stokes. In October 1955, they were blessed with a son, Bradley Ray. Bill, Jean and son lived on the Stokes family farm in Antelope county until December 1959, when they moved to Creighton.
In 1965, Bill started his own mobile feed grinding business and in 1969, Bill and Jean bought a Kent Feeds dealership which the two of them built into a very successful, growing operation until their retirement in 1986. Although it may have been Bill's business, Jean was, in every way, the co-owner and foundation, lending her accounting and business skills to the business's success.
Jean was a member of the Center Congregational Church, Creighton United Church of Christ, and Faith United Church. She combined her musical talents and her deep faith in God to serve for 61 years as organist and choir director, even to the day of her passing. Additionally, she was a Life Member of Creighton VFW Post 1151 Ladies' Auxiliary, serving as numerous times as President, Vice President, and long-time Treasurer.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 61 years; and an infant grandchild.
She is survived by her son, Brad (Susan) of Frederick, Maryland; two granddaughters, Allison of Frederick of Maryland and Caroline of Washington, DC; and one sister, Elaine of Creighton.
All memorials will be given to Faith United Church of Creighton.