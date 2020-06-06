Memorial service for William B. "Bill" Kingsbury, 74, of Norfolk, will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk with Pastor Matt Gilmore officiating. Graveside service will be held at the Cedar Hill Cemetery, Bazile Mills, Nebraska. Military rites will be held at the Northern Heights Baptist Church and conducted by the American Legion Post 16, V.F.W. Post 1644, Nebraska American Legion Riders, and the United States Navy. Bill passed away at his residence on Friday, June 5, 2020. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.