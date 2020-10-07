Lucille Maxine Sage passed away peacefully at her home on October 2, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held Monday, October 12, at 2:30 PM., at Mayflower Congregational United Church of Christ, 1407 West 18th, Sioux City, Iowa. The service will be limited to family and church family due to Covid 19. Burial will be in Bloomfield, NE on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.
Lucille was born June 15, 1926 to Charlie and Mamie (Schumann) Petersen at the family farm house at Bloomfield Nebraska.
She was baptized and confirmed at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, attended country schools, and graduated from Bloomfield High School where she received her teaching certificate. She taught country school for 3 ½ years.
On August 4, 1946, she married Louie Sage in Pierce, Nebraska. To this marriage three daughters were born, Lynda, Joan and Louann. They farmed for seven years and then owned and operated a sawmill. They moved to Sioux City in 1956. Lucille worked at Neisner’s Dime Store, The Battery and Aalfs Mfg. She retired from Aalfs as a staff engineer after thirty-two years.
Lucille lived an active and full life. She volunteered at St. Luke’s Hospital gift shop and Life Line, Riverside School, and the Siouxland Center for Active Generations. She was a charter member of the South Sioux City A.B.W.A, a member of the Girls of 68, and was a “Red Hatter”. She was very active at her church, serving on several boards and was a Life Time Deacon. She volunteered whenever the opportunity came to serve.
Her family and friends loved and cherished her, and they were loved and cherished in return. Survivors include three daughters, Lynda (Gary)Harris, So. Sioux City, NE, Joan (Bobby) Hill, Fountain Hills, AZ, Louann (Robert) Withers, Scottsdale, AZ; four grandchildren, Lonn (Amy) Herbst, Rockwall TX, Damon (Gretchen) Herbst, Taunton MA, Angie Parman, Dallas TX, Amanda (Mark) Campion, Salinas, CA; 3 step grandchildren Todd (Joei) Harris, Bennington NE, Amy (Keith) Whitby, Pine Island MN, Stacey (Mike) Maxwell, Kasson Mn; sister-in-law Dorothy Benck, Lincoln NE; nineteen great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Her first great-great grandchild is due in December.
She was preceded in death by her husband Louie; her parents; brother, Harvey Petersen; sister, Geneva Dossow; and infant brother.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Mayflower Church.