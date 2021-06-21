Charles “Chuck” E. Sphon, age 89, passed away peacefully with his children and sister around him following a brief hospital stay on December 15, 2020.
Chuck is survived by his two sisters, Eleanor Scherer and Victoria Carper, four children: Jen (Sphon) Yoder [Tollie], Catherine Sphon, Kristine Sphon, Paul Sphon [Ruzan] and five grandchildren: Anthony, Noah, Jack, Svetlana and Jake. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Elmer and Larry, his soulmate and wife Alyce, and former wife Luella.
Chuck was born at home on August 8, 1931 to Henry and Catherine (Parfitt) Sphon in Bovard, PA.
Chuck joined the Marine Corps immediately after high school. While in the Marine Corps, he applied and was accepted to Navy Flight School, graduating in 1953. He held certifications for landing on aircraft carriers in both propeller and jet powered aircraft.He was recruited into the newly created Marine Air Division upon graduation. He was then deployed on his first of two deployments to Korea. Upon his return, he decided to move back to Pennsylvania to start college. He then enlisted in the Pittsburg Air National Guard and began his studies at St. VIncent College in Latrob, PA., while working in the steel mills at night to pay for his tuition.
While studying at St Vincent’s college, his brother Elmer convinced him to come to Nebraska to finish his degree in accounting at South Dakota University at Vermillion where Elmer had just graduated with his PhD. It was there that he met Alyce who was also studying for the first of her two degrees in Speech/Language Therapy. He also completed the second tour of duty in Korea before retiring from the military as a Captain in 1969.
At various times during his military career, he served as a member of the Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, South Dakota Air National Guard, and Nebraska Air National Guard.
After brief stays in larger cities such as Minneapolis and Kansas City, Chuck and Alyce decided to raise their family in more rural settings. The family enjoyed farm life until moving to Lincoln when Jen started college at University of Ne-Lincoln.
During his life Chuck traveled to many foreign countries, pursued outdoor activities such as golf, fishing, hunting, and enjoyed being a pilot into his 70s.
Services will be held Saturday June, 26 at 2pm at St Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. Internment will be next to Alyce in the Bloomfield, Ne. Cemetery where military honors will also be conducted.
Memorial gifts can be given to the Bloomfield VFW.