Funeral services for Ronald Hoferer, age 83, of Bloomfield, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 1, 2021, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. Pastor Janet Burgel will officiate, with luncheon to follow. Burial will be in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara, Nebraska.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
Ronald died Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota.
Ronald John Hoferer was born on July 30, 1938, to John and Irene (Baller) Hoferer, in Knox County, Nebraska. He was baptized December 22, 1938, at the German Lutheran Church by Pastor C.E. Schaff. Ronnie attended rural school and graduated from Center High School.
After graduation, Ronnie helped his father for a time and then worked for various local farmers. He moved to Hoskins and worked in the meat packing industry. Here he met and married Bonnie Gilman. Three sons were born to this union, Ronald, Michael, and Eric.
Later Ronnie moved to Norfolk and worked at Nucor. He then met and married Phyllies Schmidt. To this union a son, Chris, was born.
Ronnie and Phyllies moved to Niobrara after his retirement from Nucor. After, Phyllies died in 2007, Ronnie moved to Bloomfield and lived at Mainview Apartments. He enjoyed watching westerns, doing search-a-words, and playing cards. Ronnie was a member of Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents; and both wives.
He is survived by his four sons; two sisters, Barbara Harrom of Bloomfield and Jolene (Roger) Burns of Essex, Iowa; and a brother, Jack (Mary) Hoferer of Council Bluffs, Iowa.