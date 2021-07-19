Visitation for Delores M. Nelson, 74, of Plainview will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Monday, July 19, 2021 at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private family inurnment will be held on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at the Pleasant View Cemetery, rural Plainview. Delores died on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Norfolk Veterans Home. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
Delores M. Nelson was born on December 22, 1946 at Osmond, Nebraska to Rudolph and Mathilda (Engelmeyer) Schneider. She attended school at St. Andrew’s Elementary Catholic School. She graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1965 in Bloomfield, NE.
On May 22, 1965, Delores was united in marriage to James M. Nelson at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield, NE. They lived in Minot N.D. and Adana Turkey while James was in the United States Air Force. In 1968 they moved to the family farm south of Plainview and later moved into town.
She worked at Corner café, babysat, and was CNA at the Plainview Manor, Faith Regional Health Services and Nebcare. She loved taking care of people and spending time with them as a CNA. She enjoyed sewing for her family and doing alterations for many other people. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Plainview, NE.
Survivors include son Keith (Maribeth) Nelson of Plainview and their children Holli, Heidi, Cameron and Connor; a son Jerry (Marilyn) Nelson of Crofton and their children, Jordan (Mariah) Nelson and Morgan Nelson; a daughter Kimberly (Tyler) Roberts of Omaha; a son Sheldon (Jenni) Nelson of Plainview; a daughter, Monica (Matt) Goeres of Claremore OK and their children Genevieve and Lincoln; and five great-grandchildren, a sister Dorothy DeLaRoi, sister-in-law Marcia Schneider, and a sister-in-law Bernice Schneider.
She was preceded in death by her husband James Nelson, parents Rudolph and Mathilda Schneider, brothers Richard Schneider, Lawrence Schneider, brother and sister-in-law Paul and Lavaun Schneider, brother-in-law Kenneth DeLaRoi, and grandson Brandon Nelson.
