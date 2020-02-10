Funeral Services For Florence Hasenpflug

Mass of Christian Burial for Florence Hasenpflug, age 94, formerly of Creighton, Nebraska was held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. Reverend Jeremy Hans was the Celebrant, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
Visitation was Monday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton, with a 7:00 p.m. Wake Service.
Florence died Friday, January 31, 2020, in Phoenix, Arizona.
Florence M. Hasenpflug was born in Creighton, Nebraska to Joseph and Clara Fuchtman on November 28, 1925. She went to school and graduated from St. Ludger in 1944. She married Marvin Hasenpflug on July 11, 1949, in Creighton and had two sons, Dennis and Galen. She worked for Homer Blair’s grocery store for seven years, starting in 1945 and was a homemaker for most of her life. She was a lifetime member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
Florence is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; and granddaughter, Regina Hasenpflug.
She is survived by her sons, Dennis Hasenpflug and Galen Hasenpflug; brother, Joe Fuchtman; sister, Kathleen Fuchtman; grandchildren, Chad Evans and MariLyn Evans; and eight great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be given to Beatitudes Campus Foundation (1610 W. Glendale Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85021) where Florence lived and they took wonderful care of her.