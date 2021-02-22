Nancy Werhun, age 74, of Bloomfield, Nebraska passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, Nebraska.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
Nancy Lee Werhun was born May 7, 1946, in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania to Frank and Helen (Redinski) Bialogowicz. She was baptized at the Good Shepherd Polish National Catholic Church in Plymouth, Pennsylvania. Nancy graduated in 1964 from Lehman High School in Dallas, Pennsylvania.
Nancy was married to Richard Werhun in 1968 in Lake Harvey, Pennsylvania. In 1970, they moved to New Jersey where Nancy managed the Knotty Nix and Rony Rags embroidery factory. During this time, they raised two children. In 1984, they moved to Lawrenceville, Georgia where Nancy was a hotel manager and then a department manager in a Winn Dixie Grocery Store. During her time in Georgia, Nancy joined the Corvette Racing Association circuit where she drove and raced for ten years.
After retiring, Nancy moved to Bloomfield, Nebraska in 2005 to be near her daughter and her grandchildren. Nancy was an avid animal lover. Her dogs and cats were a special part of her life. She enjoyed spending time with family, reading, and watching all sports, especially Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls basketball games. But her favorite pastime was attending her two grandchildren’s activities, especially their sporting events. Nancy enjoyed cooking for her grandchildren and cherished the time that they spent with her.
Survivors include her daughter, Kimberly Bruegman, of Crofton, Nebraska; and grandchildren, Amber and Cody Bruegman of Bloomfield, Nebraska.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Carol Mangan, Gene Klein, and Patricia Watson; and son, Anthony Werhun.