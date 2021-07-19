Funeral services for David Wragge, age 73, of Bloomfield, Nebraska will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 19, 2021, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. Reverend Jacob Bobby will officiate, with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Visitation will be Sunday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the church.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
David died Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Avera Creighton Hospital in Creighton, Nebraska.
David W. Wragge, son of William and Irma (Krohn) Wragge, was born March 14, 1948, at Osmond, Nebraska. Dave attended Bloomfield Community Schools. After graduation in 1966, he enlisted in the National Guard and went to Fort Lewis, Washington. Dave served in the Guard for six years.
On March 18, 1972, Dave was united in marriage to Marlene Eckmann at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. They had three daughters, Barbara, Kimberly, and Jennifer. Dave was a devoted family man.
After attending Dealer Development School in Kansas City and working two years at the local standard station, Dave purchased the business. He operated Dave’s Standard Service from 1969 until 2019. Dave also raised cattle and horses.
Dave loved the outdoors and spent as much time as he could fishing and hunting. He never met a stranger. Dave loved his family, his friends, his business, and his farm. He was a life-long member of First Trinity Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod, in Bloomfield.
Dave is survived by his wife, Marlene of Bloomfield, Nebraska; daughter, Barb (Greg) LoVaglio of Berlin Center, Ohio, grandson, Brandon (Josey) Crues and great-grandson, Milo; daughter, Kimberly (Michael) Alexander of Bloomfield, Nebraska, grandson, Ty (Kaydee) Alexander, great-grandson, Tate, grandson, Garret Alexander; daughter, Jennifer (Cory) Lamprecht of Lincoln and grandchildren, Paxton and Neleigh; siblings, Sharon (Gene) Carstens of Schuyler, Nebraska and Janelle (Les) Carlow of Colonial Heights, Virginia; sisters-in-law, Deb Wragge of Creighton, Nebraska and Kandi Wragge of Creston, Nebraska; step-brother, Gerald (Bev) Clausen; step-sister, Laura Jean Hagge; Marlene’s siblings, Sharon Hart, JoAnne (Lyle) Shallberg, Keith (Diana) Eckmann, and Jim (Liz) Eckmann; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Wragge; mother, Irma Wragge; stepfather, Albert Clausen; brothers, Wayne, Ronald, and Kenneth Wragge; sisters-in-law, Karon Wragge and Dona Eckmann; brothers-in-law, Merlyn Hart and Kenneth Eckmann; father and mother-in-law, Claus and Gladys Eckmann; and nephew, Randy Eckmann.