Shirley A. Kaiser age 86 of Crofton, Nebraska passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at the Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, SD.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton, NE with Rev. An Duy Phan officiating. Burial will be in the St. Boniface Cemetery in Menominee, Nebraska at a later time. Visitation will be from 9:30 until service time on Wednesday morning at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton, Nebraska.
To plant a tree in memory of Services Kaiser as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.