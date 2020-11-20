Tim Suhr
Graveside services for Tim Suhr, age 64, of Wausa, Nebraska will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.
Visitation will be Monday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.
Tim died Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at rural Wausa.
Busch Light lost a long and loyal customer on November 18, 2020. Tim “Muckly” Suhr of Wausa, was born January 20, 1956, in Osmond, Nebraska. He was the son of Dale and Bonnie (Erickson) Suhr. Tim was a member of Tabor Lutheran Church. His childhood was filled with fishing trips with his dad and grandparents. 4H kept Tim busy as he had a grand champion short horn steer but was too young to show at the state fair. This led to many lifelong friends and acquaintances. He graduated in 1974 from Wausa High School and graduated with an associate degree in the first class in the agriculture program at Northeast Community College.
In 1978, Tim moved to the Erickson family farm and established his farming operation which led to his workaholic lifestyle like his dad. Tim was initiated into the Wausa Masonic Lodge in 1980 where he became a Master Mason of the 32nd degree and continue to be an active member. He was active in the Lewis and Clark El Riad Shrine Club Animal Unit for almost 40 years. Many summer weekends were spent in parades as the pink lion throughout Nebraska and South Dakota representing the Animal Unit. Tim was known for being the cotton candy aficionado making cotton candy at the annual Shrine Circus in Yankton, SD and other local events. Tim was active on league bowling for 20 years. He married Marie Hastreiter on August 22, 1980, and out of this union came Andrew and Charlie. Tim was a lifelong farmer including grain, cattle, and hogs. In the early 90’s, he was the president of the Knox County Pork Producers for two years. The Wausa Locker called Tim for his lifelong experience with butchering in the later 90’s. This evolved into a 20 plus year career.
In 2009, he met Jessica Sternberg at Pinky’s. She brought out his adventurous side with fishing trips to Minnesota, annual trips to the Black Hills and Colorado. Tim was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and hunting but expanded his interest into trophy sized game after they met. He traveled the US to skillfully hunt a bear, bobcat, and mountain lion. Everyone knew where to find Tim after a long day, he would be parked in his thinking chair in his machine shop in deep thought (napping) watching westerns and having a Busch Light.
Tim is survived by the love of his life, Jessica Sternberg; his children, Andrew (Andrea) Suhr of Norfolk and Charlie (Russell) Richards of Lincoln; his mother, Bonnie Suhr of Wausa; siblings Cynthia (Evan) Wecker of Julesburg, CO, Penny (Jeff) Rodgers of Unadilla, Tom Suhr of Wausa, Joel (Barb) Suhr of Wausa, and Kip Suhr of Coleridge. He took extreme pride in his two adorable grandchildren Ari Suhr (8) and Ahlee Suhr (4), who affectionately called him Papa Tim.
He was preceded into death by his father, Dale Suhr; sister-in-law, Terri Suhr; nephew, Jeremy Wecker; two uncles, Vaughn Erickson and Gary Erickson; and aunt, Wanda Holmquist.
Tim will never be forgotten for his trademark stubbornness and his cockamamie ideas that turned into even crazier projects. He liked four-letter words just about as much as Copenhagen, driving his ranger and drinking Busch Light. A few Tim-isms: Beer and ibuprofen fix everything. If you are going to build something, build it once. If particle board will do, you best use a 2x4. Never leave the house unprepared so pack a cooler and bring enough Copenhagen. When it calls for a two-inch nail, better use a three-inch screw.