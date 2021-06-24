October 6, 1947 - April 18, 2021
Richland, Washington - Jacklynn A "Jackie" Hunt-Mc Andrew left her earthly mortal being to join her son Patrick in heaven on April 18th, 2021, after a short illness. Born In Omaha NE on October 6th, 1947, Jackie and her family first moved to Bloomfield NE and later to Idaho before her family settled down in Benton City at the age of 8. Jackie graduated from Ki-Be High School in 1965 and attended CBC from 1965-1967, where she met her husband Richard McAndrew. On June 17th, 1967 Jackie married the love of her life, Dick.
In their early married years Jackie and Dick moved to Maple Valley where Dick worked at Boeing and Jackie worked a job in Renton. In 1970 they moved back to Richland and bought a "B" house. They have lived in that house, on Thayer, for over 50 years. In March of 1972, their only child Patrick was born. As Richland residents, both Dick and Patrick were Bomber graduates.
Jackie spent most of her married life working in housekeeping in the Tri Cities area. She retired from Kadlec, where she had worked for several years.
Throughout the years Jackie was a HUGE fan of Red Skelton and because of that became a clown herself. Jackie had three different clown characters. Chuckles was a church clown. Sunshine Engineer was a train engineer and Kandy Kane, a Christmas clown. Jackie loved going to events around the Tri Cities spreading joy and laughter everywhere she went. She attended several clown conventions around the United States. Finally, her husband Dick, realized that "if you can't beat them you join them", began his clown career as O Mi, a butler clown.
Jackie is preceded in death by her very special son Patrick. Also preceding her in death are her parents Betty and George Hunt, along with her brother Tom Hunt and Dick's parents. She is survived by her husband Richard (Dick), brother, Tim (wife Amy) of Fairbanks, sister Vickie of Benton City and brother Kevin of Kennewick. She is also survived by very special brothers Dan Kernan of Kennewick and Donnie McMillan of Texas. Jackie cherished the special friendships that she had with Betty and Bob Baca of Albuquerque, Wanda and Gene Glover of Bellingham and all the other friends she made along the way, too many to name. She was a member of Riverview United Methodist Church, in Pasco, for 53 years and celebrated her 50th Wedding Anniversary there in 2017.
Jackie was one of the most special people you could have ever known. Loving and caring, warm and generous her smile would brighten up any room and beautiful heart invited anyone in. Jackie had a deep faith in God. Her whole life was for Christ, our Lord and Savior.
It was Jackie's wish to acknowledge her incredible husband of 54 years, Dick.
"Thank you Dick for ALL that you have done for me and Patrick. I know you will be alone but please don't be sad."
A celebration of Jackie's life will be held May 14th, 2021 at 11 am. Services will be held at Einan's in Richland.
