Barbara Faye Stolp Montgomery Herout of Seward, Nebraska was born on May 1, 1932 in Bassett, Nebraska to Orville and Martha (Tharnish) Stolp. She attended school at St. Ludger Catholic School in Creighton, Nebraska through the twelfth grade. On November 12, 1955, Barbara was united in marriage to John Joseph Herout in Creighton, Nebraska. In her free time she enjoyed camping with grandchildren, playing bridge and pinochle, quilting and sewing. She especially liked to attend her children's and grandchildren’s activities. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, PCCW and Catholic Daughters. Barbara passed away on December 9, 2020 in Seward, Nebraska at the age of 88 years, 7 months and 8 days. She is survived by her children, Suzanne (Ray) Wobken, Seward, Nebraska, Patricia (Bill) Tomes, Seward, Nebraska, Michael (Mary) Herout, North Platte, Nebraska, Elizabeth (Tim) Weber, Rockford, Michigan, James (Linda) Herout, Omaha, Nebraska; grandchildren, Brett (Jessica) Wobken, Andrew (Becky) Tomes, Erica Wobken, Cassandra (Jordan) Wilson, Jennifer Tobey, Stephanie (Tom) Grant, Alexandria (Lance) Pylman, Elizabeth (Adam) Bissell, Joseph (Melissa) Weber, Tyler Herout, Emily Herout, Nicholas Weber; step-grandchildren, Jessie McIntosh, Evan McIntosh; great grandchildren, Rylee Tobey, Mckenzie Wobken, Zane Wobken, Hazel Grant, Molly Grant, Amelia Grant, Sophia Pylman, Eleanor Bissel, Watson Tomes, Taelor Wilson and two on the way; brothers, Kenneth Stolp, Bill (Janice) Stolp; numerous nieces and nephews. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Martha Stolp; husbands, Charles Montgomery, John Herout; sister-in-law, Peggy Stolp; nephew, Kenny Stolp; parents-in-law, John and Anna Herout; brother and sister-in-law, Daniel and Helen Becvar; nephews.
CASKET BEARERS: Brett Wobken, Andrew Tomes, Joseph Weber, Tyler Herout, Nicholas Weber, Tom Grant, David StolHONORARY CASKET BEARERS: Erica Wobken, Jennifer Tobey, Cassandra Wilson, Stephanie Grant, Alexandria Pylman, Elizabeth Bissell, Emily Herout
Visitation Wednesday, Dec. 16th, from 3 - 7 p.m. at Volzke Funeral Home, Seward, NE.
Funeral Mass Thursday, Dec. 17th, 9:30 a.m. at St. Vincent dePaul Catholic Church, Seward, NE.
MEMORIALS TO ST. VINCENT DE PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH AND SCHOOL OR DONOR'S CHOICE
FAMILY WILL NOT BE PRESENT AT VISITATION.