Funeral services for Norman Poppe, age 81, of Bloomfield, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy, Nebraska. Reverend Tom Jacobson will officiate, with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery following the luncheon.
Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996, American Legion Post 249, and United National Guard Honor Guard.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.
Norman died Friday, December 3, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
Norman Elmer Poppe was born July 30, 1940, in Bloomfield, Nebraska to Elmer and Ruth (Hilkemier) Poppe. He was baptized and confirmed at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy. He attended Northview Country School and graduated from Center High School in 1958. He enjoyed playing basketball and baseball during high school. Norman’s senior year of high school, the Center High basketball team was State Runner-up. For many years after graduation, Norman played basketball and softball for church leagues and town teams. In 2021, Norman became the first inductee into the Center High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
After graduation, Norman began farming and farmed for about 30 years. He was an avid tractor and machinery enthusiast. In the 1980’s, he started Poppe Used Machinery and Repair Service in Bloomfield. This business frequently took him to Oklahoma and New Mexico. He also served as a ringman for Konken Auction and later Vesely Auction.
Norman was proud to have served in the Army from 1962 to 1964, serving post-war time in Korea.
Norman loved to laugh, always had a good joke, and played many a prank on his friends and family. He enjoyed dancing, playing cards, fishing, and watching his daughter and grandchildren play sports.
In 1965, Norman married Shirley Claussen. A daughter Shelly and a son Bryan were born to them. They later divorced.
In 1972, Norman married Margo Meyer and to them a son Mitchell was born.
Survivors include his wife, Margo of Bloomfield; daughter and son-in-law, Shelly and Mark Luger of Lincoln; four grandchildren, Lexi (Phil) Molacek, Autumn (fiancé Alec Seei), Abbie and Austin; great-grandson, Ben; sister, Fern Wurtz; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ken (Mary) Meyer, Steve (Nancy) Meyer, and Stan (Nancy) Meyer; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his sons, Bryan and Mitchell; parents, Elmer and Ruth Poppe; brother, Nolan (Betty) Poppe; sisters, Mary Kay Loecker and Nancy Magorian; and parents-in-law, Ernst and Erma Meyer.