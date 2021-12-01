Private family services for Merry Braun, age 75, of Norfolk, Nebraska will be held at a later date.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
Merry died Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Kinship Pointe Assisted Living in Wayne, Nebraska.
Merry M. Braun, daughter of Charles and Marge Otradovsky, was born July 11, 1946. She attended Creighton Community High School, graduating in 1964.
After some college, marriage, and a tour of duty as a military wife in Germany, Merry settled on her family farm south of Creighton. She farmed until 1996, when she moved to Norfolk, Nebraska and worked as a bookkeeper at Farm and Garden until her retirement. Merry loved to travel to Florida for the winter and spend time with family. She enjoyed crochet and other string arts, gardening, and Husker Volleyball.
She died at the age of 75 from cancer.
She is survived by her daughter, Sally A. Ames (Scott) of Papillion, NE; four granddaughters: Maggie Sue Ames; Kailee Dawn (Tabbert) Schrock (Joe) and their three children, Elizabeth Ann, Daniel Joseph and Kathryn Merry Louis of Ewing, NE; Jordan Marie Braun of Wakefield, NE; and Shelby Ann Braun of Wisner, NE; siblings, Betty Hult of Omaha, NE, Robert Otradovsky (Denisha) of Creighton, NE, David Otradovsky (Debbie) of Valentine, NE, Trudy Cushing of Wayne, NE; and many nieces and nephews. She also has two adorable cats, Mary and Ivan, who will now reside with Sally.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Margery (Van Deveer) Otradovsky; and her son, Verlin Braun, Jr.