"Runyon, Virginia E. October 6, 1930 - May 13, 2020 Virginia Elizabeth Teter Runyon departed for her eternal home in heaven on May 12, 2020. She was born October 6, 1930 in Vona, Colorado, the daughter of Bruce and Alwilda Teter, graduating from Edgewater High School in 1948. She then attended Phillips University in Enid, Oklahoma where she met the love of her life Norman L. Runyon. They were married in 1952, and she is survived by four children - Patty Erichsen (Kerry) of Weatherford, TX, Mike Runyon (Melody) of Nickerson, KS, Bruce Runyon (Lee Ann) of Bloomfield, NE, and Roger Runyon (Melodee) of Omaha, NE. She has eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband Norman and two grandchildren. She was a resident of Bloomfield, Nebraska at the time of her passing, but lived most of her life in the Omaha area. Virginia was a wonderful wife, mother, and home-maker, and was an extremely accomplished pianist and organist. She played for various Christian churches throughout her life, and and also taught piano lessons for many years. She would likely say that her greatest accomplishment in this life was 'raising four good kids.' Her consistent and life-long faith in God and her savior Jesus Christ was an inspiration to her family, and is the reason they celebrate her passing into her heavenly home for eternity."