Larry Lavern Shalberg 

May 5, 1940 - January 17, 2021 

Larry LaVern Shalberg, 81, of Norman, OK, formerly of Bloomfield and Chapman, NE, passed  away peacefully on January 17, 2021. 

Larry was born on May 5, 1940 in Bloomfield, NE. He attended school in Bloomfield and  graduated from High School in Chapman. Larry served the Army in the military then relocated  to Topeka, KS where he learned and continued a career as a court reporter. He loved music,  playing the organ and the accordion, reading, writing and animals. He was the founder of  Shalberg Court Reporting, Shalberg Process Service and Sooner School of Court Reporting. 

Survived by his mother Lona Shalberg of Hickman, NE, daughter Kim Shalberg Houston, granddaughter Kim Brock, great-grandson Camon Brock of Norman, OK, sisters Gloria (Tim)  McDermott of Wilber, NE & Connie (Doug) Ruben of Lincoln, NE, & brother Jerry (Sue) Shalberg of Grand Island, NE, two stepchildren, Robbie Henderson and Brandi Milligan both of Dallas,  TX., and several nieces and nephews. 

He was preceded in death by his wife Karon, father LaVern, brother Jackie, and great-nephew  Jason. 

Private family arrangements were made with internment at Fort Sill, OK.

 

