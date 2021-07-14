Funeral services for Stanley Shelton, age 74, of Creighton, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills, Nebraska. Reverend Terry Huber will officiate, with burial in Christ Lutheran Cemetery.
Military Honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151, American Legion Post 74, and United States Navy Honor Guard.
Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
Stanley died Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at his residence.
Stanley D. Shelton, son of Walter and Edna (Schroeder) Shelton, was born February 9, 1947, at Hayward, California. His family later moved to Minnesota, where Stan graduated from Bloomington High School, then the University of Minnesota with a bachelor’s degree in education. On December 20, 1970, Stan was united in marriage to Clarlynn Wachter in St. Paul, Minnesota. They were blessed with two children, Aaron and Sarah.
Stan served in United States Navy Reserves beginning in 1965, before committing to active duty in 1980. Throughout his enlistment, he and his family lived in Hawaii, Pennsylvania, Maine, and Maryland. After serving his country for 40 years, Stan retired in 2005, with the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer. Most of his career was spent as a P3 flight engineer.
Stan and Clarlynn moved back to his family farm in Creighton, Nebraska in 2009. He was very proud that this land had been in his family for over 100 years.
Faith and family were the cornerstone of Stan’s life. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills and instilled strong faith in his children. Stan was very supportive of his children and always encouraged them to live their best life. He was a cheerful giver of both his time and energy to anyone. His generosity was shown with the time he devoted to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, Creighton Historical Society, and Boy Scouts.
Stan was a well-read, knowledgeable man. He had an abundance of historical knowledge, loved going to the opera, and knew how to fix almost anything.
Stan is survived by his wife, Clarlynn of Creighton; son, Aaron (Amy) Shelton of St. Louis, Missouri; daughter, Sarah (Adam) Skawinski of Topsham, Maine; grandson, Noah Shelton; sisters, Sharan Knutson of Bloomington, Minnesota and Nan (Charles) Keinow of Creighton; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Edna Shelton; and brother, Danny Shelton.