Bloomfield, NE (68718)

Today

Cloudy skies. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

A wintry mix this evening will transition to mainly snow as winds pick up overnight. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow and ice expected. Higher wind gusts possible.