Graveside services for Evelyn Hammer, age 98, of Bloomfield, Nebraska will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at Bloomfield City Cemetery. Reverend Terry Krueger will officiate.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
Evelyn died Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
Evelyn Katherine (Stampe) Hammer, daughter of Fred and Louise (Hotes) Stampe, was born on September 4, 1921, at rural Bloomfield, Nebraska. Evelyn was baptized on October 23, 1921, by Rev. Spieckerman and confirmed by Rev. Schroeder on May 24, 1936, all at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. She attended school District 42 and District 2 and graduated from Crofton High School in 1938.
After the death of Evelyn’s father, her mother returned home to her parents. In 1931, her mother set up housekeeping for her brother north of Crofton, living up there for eight years. Returning to Bloomfield in 1939, Evelyn did housework for townspeople and in late 1939 started working at the Bloomfield Bakery until her marriage to Lloyd Hammer on March 2, 1941, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. Evelyn and Lloyd farmed in the Bloomfield area first southeast of town until 1969 and then west of town until Lloyd’s passing. Evelyn then held a farm auction and moved into an apartment in Bloomfield.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd; daughter, Myrna; her parents; parents-in-law; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Lester and Arvilla Hammer and Bert and Ila McKibbon; and niece, Diane.
She is survived by two nephews, Larry and Douglas McKibbon and their families; niece, Karen Rogers and her family; and nephew-in-law, Milton Lockwood.