Ender Lee Davis, four month old son of Edward Davis and Chandra Plunkett of Creighton, Nebraska died on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at the Avera Creighton Hospital in Creighton, NE
Funeral Services will be on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Evangelical Free Church in Concord, Nebraska with the Rev. Todd Thelan officiating. Burial will be at the Concord Cemetery in Concord, NE. Visitation will be on Thursday, at church, from 6-8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. and will continue on Friday morning one hour prior to services. Face masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel, Nebraska.
Ender Lee Davis was born on August 17, 2020 in Omaha, Nebraska to Edward (Stephen) Davis and Chandra Lynn Plunkett.
Ender is survived by his parents, Edward (Stephen) Davis and Chandra Plunkett of Creighton NE;
Ender’s Siblings: Sisters Saydi Holland-Davis of Bakersfield CA, Ember Davis of Bakersfield CA, Luna Davis of Plainview NE; Chandra’s Parents: Mike (Cheri) Hakeneis of Laurel Ne, John Plunkett of Sioux City IA; Chandra’s Siblings: Derek Hakeneis of Danube MN, Paige Hakeneis of Harrisburg SD, Caitlin Barney of Plainview NE, Grant Hakeneis of Adrian MN, Josh Plunkett of Laurel, Anthony Plunkett of Sioux City IA, Dallas Plunkett of Sioux City IA, Damien Plunkett of Sioux City IA; Mike Hakeneis’ Parents: Father Les (Judy) Hakeneis of Avoca MN, mother Karen (Lee) Meyers of Fulda MN; Cheri Hakeneis Parent: Nyla Davis of Sioux City IA; John’s Plunkett Parents: Bob (Karolyn) Plunkett of Sioux City IA;
Edward’s Parents: Father Edward Davis of Bakersfield CA, Mother Roxsanne Ward of Brownwood TX;
Edwards Siblings: Jack Brady II of Bakersfield CA, Eric Brady of Brownwood TX, Samantha Brady of Maricopa CA.
Ender was preceded in death by: Chandra’s grandfather Robert Ogle, Edward’s grandparents Shirley and Steven Ward.