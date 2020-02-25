Mass of Christian Burial for Larry Cross, age 67, of Creighton, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. Reverend Jeremy Hans will be Celebrant, with burial in St. Ludger Catholic Cemetery in Creighton.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
Larry died Friday, February 21, 2020, at Sandford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, following complications from surgery.
Larry F. Cross was born May 7, 1952, in Plainview, Nebraska to Marvin and Josephine (Macke) Cross. Larry worked for Knox County for many years and also worked on his farm. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone that needed help.
Larry is survived by his sister, Helen Cross; aunts and uncles; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Perry and David.