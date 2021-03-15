A Funeral Mass for Mary Jo Closson, age 82, of O’Neill, NE will be 10:30 Friday, March 19, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill, NE. Burial will follow in the O’Neill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 pm Thursday, March 18 at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill, NE with a 7 pm Parish Rosary. Mary Jo passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at her home in O’Neill. Memorials may be made to the family for future designation. Arrangements are entrusted to Biglin’s Mortuary of O’Neill.
Mary Joan (Muller) Closson, daughter of James & Sarah (Neyens) Muller, Sr., was born July 2, 1938 in Knox County, NE. She attended school at St. Ludger Academy in Creighton, NE, graduating in 1957.
She married Russell Closson on August 24, 1957 at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton, NE. To this union, nine children were born: Cheri, Curt, Juli, Marde, Kent, Angie, Rock, Scott, and Cheleigh.
Mary Jo and Russ farmed near Lynch, NE and moved to O’Neill in 1977. Mary Jo was a homemaker, farm wife, childcare provider, and worked various jobs in Lynch and O’Neill before retiring from North Star in 2019. She loved her family and was happiest when they were with her. Visits from family were always special and too short.
Mary Jo is survived by her children: Cheri Closson of Greeley, CO, Curt Closson of O’Neill, NE, Juli Ford of Omaha, NE, Marde Closson of Las Vegas, NV, Kent (Edyth) Closson of Thornton, CO, Angela (Mario) Montez of Fowler, CO, Rock (Deb) Closson of O’Neill, NE, Scott (Michelle) Closson of Park Hills, MO, and Cheleigh (Ben) Sholes of Atkinson, NE; a sister and brother-in-law, Marjorie (Ken) Sexton of Edmonton KY; 27 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Sarah Muller Sr.; husband, Russell in 1978; brothers and spouses, James and Mary Muller, Clayton Muller, Howard and Jayet Muller, Jake and Agnes Muller, Thomas and DeAnna Muller, Francis Muller; sister-in-law, Viola Byers; brother-in-law, Rolland and Helen Closson; great grandsons, Austin Baca and Joshua Closson.