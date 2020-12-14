Private family services for Larry L. Moeller, age 72, of Creighton, Nebraska will be Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. Reverend Donna Fonner will officiate.
Public graveside services will follow at approximately 11:00 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are recommended.
Larry died Thursday, December 10, 2020, at his residence.
Larry Lee Moeller, son of Laurence and Edna Moeller, was born June 15, 1948, at Osmond Nebraska. He attended Kemma Country School and proceeded onto high school in Creighton where he graduated. Larry married Marlene Drobny of Lynch on February 7, 1969, in Center, Nebraska. Three children were born to this union, Cory, Craig, and Cindi. He was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church of Creighton where he was also baptized and confirmed.
Larry farmed all his life along with buying and selling machinery. He loved his old tractors, specifically Internationals, dogs, golf carts and his 1978 Ford pickup. He spent a lot of hours on the hill fixing many pieces of equipment. In 1992 he and his son Craig opened Moeller Machinery in Plainview, where they worked for 10 years. Then he continued to do his work on the farm. Larry and his dogs spent a lot of time riding around on his golf cart and visiting with neighbors.
The kids and grandkids loved spending time down at the gravel pit swimming and whenever they showed up with their friends, you could be sure Larry would meet them down there with a trail of dogs not far behind. Not long afterward, Denny would roll in on his four-wheeler just so they could sit and talk awhile. There was not a farm sale that Larry missed if he could help it. There is not a person he met that was not a friend by the end of their conversation. There was not a person he wouldn’t talk to and not a place he went where someone didn’t know him. He will be missed by many.
Larry is survived by his wife, Marlene of Creighton; children, Cory (Julie) Moeller of Wayne, Craig (Carmen) Moeller of Creighton and Cindi (Dillon) Bruckner of Wausa; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren (one more on the way); sister and brother-in-law, Lorinda and Earl Hansen of Bloomfield; mother-in-law, Margaret Drobny of O’Neill; and many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law; sister-in-law; nephew; and brother-in-law.