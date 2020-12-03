Lois B Bloomquist
Lois Beth Schinck was born on July 14, 1934 the second of three children, to Frederick and Grace (Switzer) Schinck on a farm south of Meadow Grove, NE. Her family moved to Brunswick, NE in 1945 and Lois graduated from Brunswick High School in 1952. She attended Wayne State College for one summer and taught one year at a rural school northwest of Brunswick. Lois married Dwight Bloomquist on November 24, 1953 at the Brunswick Congregational Church. Their first home was near Camp Polk, Louisiana as Dwight was stationed there in the Army. He was then transferred to Fort Riley and they lived in Manhattan, KS. Dwight was discharged from the Army in April of 1955 and they moved home to farm, living on several farms in the Magnet area before buying and moving to the home place near Magnet, NE in February of 1961. Five children were born to Lois and Dwight, a daughter Mary Jo and 4 sons Dennis, Scott, David and Steven.
Lois was a true farm wife who skillfully managed the schedules, meals and activities of the farm as well as their 5 children. They were faithful members of the Magnet Christian Church where Lois taught Sunday School and Bible School and was a member of the King’s Daughters. She was also a 4-H leader for 20+ years and was a self-taught cake decorator who made beautiful birthday, baby, graduation, confirmation and wedding cakes for many years. She also enjoyed painting ceramics and sewing. In 1994 Dwight & Lois moved from the family farm to their current home in Wausa. They became faithful attendees of the Evangelical Covenant Church and Lois served as President of the Wausa Senior Center for over 20 years where they enjoyed fellowship, playing cards and games, fun, and laughter with friends. They also loved traveling and visited all 50 states as well as many other destinations. They loved taking trips to see their family, extended family and friends and celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary in November.
Lois was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who always had a smile and kind word for everyone and she loved spending time with family. She and Dwight loved staying busy with many community activities, sharing their faith with their church family, and playing cards and socializing with the great friends they’ve made over the years.
Survivors include her husband Dwight, daughter Mary Jo (Bill) Mowinkel of Grand Island, NE, sons Dennis (Trena) Bloomquist of Cedarburg, WI, Scott (Connie) Bloomquist of McLean, NE, David (Michelle) Bloomquist of Beatrice, NE and Steven (Laurie) Bloomquist of Beatrice, NE, along with 15 grandchildren, Melanie (John) Olson, Christopher (Olivia) Bloomquist, Andrea (Gregory) Bazoin, Brandon (Shelly) Mowinkel, Amanda (Matt) Jochum, Dustin (Erin) Bloomquist, Amy Bloomquist, Jordan (Kristen) Bloomquist, Eric (Emily) Bloomquist, Kristin (Arik) Vossler, Jeff Bloomquist, Shelby Bloomquist & fiancé Zach Biere, Mary Katherine Bloomquist, Garrett Bloomquist and special friend Danyell Boutin, and Luc Bloomquist. 19 great grandchildren, sisters-in-law Shirley (Dan) Dawson, Delores Bloomquist, and Connie Wintz, all of Wausa and Shirley Schinck of Oakland, NE., and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Elwood Schinck and Lee Schinck, sisters-in-law Kathleen Schinck, Barbara Schinck, and Illa McLain, brothers-in-law Byron McLain, Harold Wintz and Dale Bloomquist.