Memorial services for Mary Jundt, age 90, of Creighton, Nebraska will be 11:00 a.m. July 26, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. Reverend Milana Joseph will officiate.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.
Mary died Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
Mary Marlene Jundt was born June 19, 1931, in Plainview, Nebraska to Fred and Mabel (Horn) Schaefer. She graduated from Creighton High School in 1949. Mary enjoyed working at the Knox County Courthouse in Center, Nebraska in the County Clerk’s Office. On April 16, 1950, Mary married Bruce Jundt at Eden Valley Lutheran Church of rural Plainview. They had five children, Diane, Sue, Kay, Michael, and David.
Mary worked at several area nursing homes including Creighton, Plainview, and Stanton, as well as working at the Creighton Hospital. Most of all she worked hard raising five children and being a farmwife. Any activity Mary could do that was related to her children, she volunteered for. These activities included: Cub Scout Den leader, Bluebird leader, and Band Parents.
Mary was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. She took pride in her ability to remember shorthand until her recent years. She was a wonderful cook, loved to visit, and enjoyed watching TV. Mary spent many hours with her loving chihuahua, “Poncho” on her lap.
Mary is survived by her children, Diane Retzlaff of Columbus, Nebraska, Sue Doerr of Creighton, Nebraska, Kay (Curt) Bilse of Ridgeland, Wisconsin, Michael Jundt of Norfolk, Nebraska, and David (Kris) Jundt of Pierce, Nebraska; grandchildren, Casey, Matt, Darren, Gretchen, Rachel, and Heidi, Sydney, Courtney, Brian, and Kevin; many great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Mel Shoemaker; cousin, Marlene; nieces and nephews; and special chihuahua, Poncho.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Anne Schaefer Shoemaker; daughter-in-law, Janet Jundt; and son-in-law, Gary Retzlaff.
Please direct memorials to SantaLand of Creighton.