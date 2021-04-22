Funeral services for Marlin Drobny, age 70, of Verdigre, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 26, 2021, at United Methodist Church in Verdigre. Reverend Lynde Linde will officiate, with burial in Dorsey Cemetery in rural O’Neill, Nebraska.
Visitation will be Sunday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the church, with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre is in charge of arrangements.
Marlin died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at his residence.
Marlin Daniel Drobny, son of Marvin and Margaret (Nolan) Drobny, was born on September 26, 1950, in Lynch, Nebraska and baptized shortly after. He attended Dorsey School District #4 until the eighth grade and graduated in 1969 from Verdigre High School. Marlin also attended trade school in Omaha. He was married to Denise Andersen on June 6, 1970, at Verdigre. They were the parents of three children, Paul, Nancy, and Brian.
Marlin was a mechanic and farmer near Winnetoon and later the Dorsey area. On February 14, 1995, he was united in marriage to Julie (Binger) Anson. The couple lived in Neligh and Marlin worked at the lumberyard. He and Julie moved to Verdigre after he retired.
Marlin was a member of the Canyon Man Jeep Club and enjoyed the numerous trips to the Black Hills that the group made. He was given the honorary title of “Jeepsmith” as he was able to fix any mechanical issues that occurred on their way. Marlin was also a member of the Tri State Old Iron Tractor Club. He and Julie enjoyed many tractor rides with their friends. Marlin also served on the Verdigre Fire Department.
Spending time with his children and grandchildren was one of his favorite pastimes. Other hobbies included hunting, fishing, tinkering in the shop, camping, gardening, and working on his many Cub Cadet tractors.
Marlin is survived by his wife Julie Drobny of Verdigre, Nebraska; children, Paul (Chris) Drobny of Creighton, Nebraska, Nancy (Mike) Mosel of Randolph, Nebraska, and Brian (Mandy) Drobny of Springfield, Nebraska; mother, Margaret Drobny of O’Neill, Nebraska; stepchildren, Heidi Krebsbach of Bloomington, Illinois, Holly Kerkman (Corey Eckley) of Seward, Nebraska, and Harlan (Crissy) Anson of Staplehurst, Nebraska; 22 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Marlene Moeller of Creighton; brothers, Marlo (Pat) Drobny of Lynch, Nebraska and Mark Drobny of O’Neill; in-laws, Evelyn Von Kampen, Richard (Jeri) Binger, and John Binger; special friends, John and Jean Dather of Verdigre; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Drobny; siblings, Mary Linda Yantzi and Marvin Kenneth Drobny; sisters-in-law, Linda Drobny and Mary Binger; brother-in-law, Larry Moeller; and father and mother-in-law, Dwight and Ruth Binger.