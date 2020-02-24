Richard "Dick" Hutchson
Onawa, Iowa
Richard “Dick” Hutchson, 83, of Onawa, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Burgess Health Center, Onawa, Iowa.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, February 28, 2020, in the Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton, Nebraska, with Reverend Kimberly Culp officiating. Military honors will be provided by the United States Army. A visitation will be held 5:00 – 8:00 P.M. Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the Rush Family Chapel in Onawa, Iowa. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service, Onawa, Iowa.
Richard Lee Hutchson was born on January 11, 1937, in Red Wing, Minnesota, to Russell and Alice (Gardas) Hutchson. He attended North Red Wing Country School for eight years, and then graduated from Central High School in Red Wing in 1954.
His entire career was in the medical field. He attended the College of Medical Technology in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to become a lab and x-ray technician. He then attended Kearney State College and St. Francis School of Nursing to become a registered nurse.
Dick married Ann Allen in Creighton, Nebraska, in 1959.
He worked as a hospital administrator in Creighton for six and a half years, and then attended the Mayo School of Health Sciences to become a nurse practitioner and certified nurse anesthetist. Dick worked in anesthesia for 40 years.
Dick served in the United States Army for three years, and for two of those years he served in the Panama Canal Zone. He earned the rank of Specialist E-5 P-3 and received a letter of appreciation for upgrading the bacteriology department and a letter of commendation for treatment of jump injuries in maneuvers with the 82nd Airborn. He received an honorable discharge.
He worked as an Assistant Scout Master for the Salvation Army in Fremont, Nebraska, and as a Lay Reader at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Creighton, Nebraska. He was a member of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Blair, Nebraska.
Along with his wife and children, Dick started the Hutchson Garden Patch where they raised and sold flowers and vegetables for over 22 years.
He enjoyed gardening, raising goats and chickens, and cooking for his seven grandchildren who visited for two months every summer while they were in high school.
Survived by his wife, Ann Hutchson of Onawa, IA; three children, Lee (Michele) Hutchson of Montpelier, VA, Jonathan (Michelle) Hutchson of Blair, NE, and Ann (Arlen) Scott of Aberdeen, SD; seven grandchildren, Andrew Hutchson of Pasadena, MD, Jesse, Brandon, and Candace Hutchson of Blair, NE, and Ann, Alice, and Adam Scott of Aberdeen, SD; one great-grandson, Maxwell Hutchson of Blair, NE; one brother, Howard Hutchson of Wayzata, MN; and one sister-in-law, Bonnie Hutchson of Lake City, MN.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Alice Hutchson; one brother, David Hutchson; and one sister-in-law, Lucille Hutchson.
Memorials are preferred and may be directed to the June E. Nylen Cancer Center, 230 Nebraska Street in Sioux City, Iowa, or to St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 1734 Grant Street in Blair, Nebraska.
Casket Bearers will be Andrew Hutchson, Jesse Hutchson, Brandon Hutchson, and Adam Scott.
Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com