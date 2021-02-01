Private family services for Elvira Doerr, age 93, of Bloomfield, Nebraska will be Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. Reverend Jacob Bobby will officiate, with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Elvira died Friday, January 29, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
Elvira Ann (Peters) Doerr was born March 8, 1927, to Herman and Emelie (Repenning) Peters at Bloomfield, Nebraska. She was baptized the same day because she was so small. Elvira attended First Trinity Parochial School for eight years and graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1945. She lived in the same house in which she was born for 21 years. Elvira worked for Anderson Funeral Home taking care of their children and after graduation, she worked for Dr. RH Kohtz for three years as a receptionist.
Elvira always dreamed of marrying a farmer and she did just that! She was united in marriage to Arnold Doerr on June 6, 1948, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. Elvira and Arnold were the parents of three children, Arnold, Jr., Margaret, and James.
Elvira and Arnold lived with his parents, Phillip and Anna Doerr until they purchased a house in town. Elvira and Arnold lived on the home place until they purchased the farm a half mile south. Arnold passed away March 16, 2006. In May of 2008, Elvira moved to town after breaking her wrist and resided at Sunset View Assisted Living.
Elvira was a member of First Trinity Lutheran Church and was active in Ladies Aid. She taught kindergarten children in Sunday School for ten years and fondly remembered them singing “Away In A Manger.”
Elvira is survived by her children, Arnold Jr. (Sharon) Doerr of Bloomfield, Margaret (Robert) Schultz of Lincoln, and James Doerr (Jan Walter) of Bloomfield; five grandchildren and their spouses, Jason (Jamie) Doerr, Kimberly (Ricky) Woods, Jamie Johnson, Joshua (Laura) Doerr, and Phillip (Lindsay) Doerr; 14 great-grandchildren, Patience Teboe, Michaela, Emelie, and Jase Johnson, Addison and Bryson Woods, Logan, Rylie, Hadleigh, and Kashton Doerr, and Ryder, Lennox, Gunnar, and Collins Doerr; brother, Alton Peters of Lincoln, Nebraska; and sister-in-law, LaVonne Peters of Kearney, Nebraska.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arnold in 2006; granddaughter, Jennifer Doerr; sister and brother-in-law, Gertrude and John Basta; brother, Luther Peters; brother and sister-in-law, Arlin and Vonnie Peters; sister-in-law, Betty Peters; and in-laws, Albert and Nellie Doerr and Bill and Mildred Schroeder.