Norma Jean Buschelman, age 86, of Bellevue, NE, passed away on October 23, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with dementia.
Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the Crofton City Cemetery in Crofton, NE. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
Norma was born in Bloomfield, NE September 5, 1934 to Louis and Clara (Brummer) Kusel. The family operated a farm and Norma being the oldest of five siblings took the role of leader in getting the chores done to include milking the cows twice a day by hand. Upon graduation from high school, she attended Wayne State College becoming a teacher in a one-room school near Bloomfield. Soon after, she met her future husband when Norma and her father picked him up alongside a gravel road after his car had broken down. They later married and then he decided to serve his country and join the Air Force. During his twenty years of duty, they moved ten times within the U.S. and abroad, but her real home was always back to the family farm in Nebraska. Her primary role was mother but she also volunteered at the Air Force Family Services and Thrift Shop programs. In 1973 she embarked on a bold step and went to school to become a dental assistant, a career that lasted more than twenty years. She actively supported and participated in activities at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church as a prayer chain and funeral dinner coordinator. Following her retirement, she treasured time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She always said the cookie jar is full when they come to visit.
She is survived by daughters Debra Buschelman and Dianne Buschelman, son Richard Buschelman, three grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and brother Henry Kusel.
In addition to her parents, Norma is preceded in death by her husband Richard and three brothers, Bradley, Wylie, and Larry.