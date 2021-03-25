Funeral services for Deborah “Debbie” Kuhlman, age 66, of Creighton, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 29, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. Reverend Donna Fonner will officiate, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
The service will be livestreamed on the Zion Lutheran Church Facebook page beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Visitation will be Sunday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are recommended.
Debbie died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Avera Creighton Hospital after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Deborah Kay “Debbie” Kuhlman, daughter of Gordon and Bernice (Hass) Fulton, was born August 3, 1954, at Plainview, Nebraska. Debbie was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. She graduated from Creighton High School in 1972. On April 12, 1975, Debbie was united in marriage to Dale Kuhlman at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. They were blessed with three children, Jennifer, Jill, and Michael.
After their marriage, Debbie and Dale resided on his parent’s farm east of Creighton. She was a dedicated farmwife and worked by Dale’s side helping him on the farm with harvesting. Prior to the birth of her children, Debbie also worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Polak in Creighton.
Debbie’s family was her priority, and once the grandchildren came along, they were her pride and joy. They spent a lot of time with her as they were growing up and she attended all their activities. Debbie also enjoyed spending time at the river when her children were younger.
Socializing was a favorite pastime of Debbie’s. She golfed on the women’s league and enjoyed shopping with her friends, often making a day of it. Debbie also enjoyed planting a garden and taking care of her flowers.
Debbie was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton.
She passed away on March 24, 2021, the same day as her mother, 26 years ago.
Debbie is survived by her husband, Dale of Creighton; children, Jennifer (Tim) Hoffman, Jill Kuhlman, and Michael (Jordan) Kuhlman all of Creighton; nine grandchildren, Jessica, Katie, Sidney, and Ashley Hoffman, Brennan and Candace Pint, and Harper, Harlynn, and Hattie Kuhlman; brothers, Gordon (Donna) Fulton and Duane (Ruth) Fulton all of Creighton; in-laws, Jack Koepke, Leon (Sandra) Kuhlman, Lyle Kuhlman, Neil (Marlene) Kuhlman, and Don (Paulette) Kuhlman; and many niece, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Art and Adeline Kuhlman; and in-laws, Karna Koepke and Becky Kuhlman.