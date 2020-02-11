Funeral Services For Everett Wagner

Mass of Christian Burial for Everett Wagner, age 88, of Winnetoon, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton, Nebraska. Reverend Jeremy Hans will be Celebrant, with burial in St. Ludger Catholic Cemetery in Creighton.
Military Honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151, American Legion Post 74, Army National Guard Honor Guard, and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the church, with a 7:00 p.m. Wake Service.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.
Everett died Friday, February 7, 2020, at his residence.
Everett was born October 18, 1931, to Richard and Mattie (Ehrenberg) Wagner in Winnetoon, Nebraska. He received his education at School District #53 and St. Ludger Catholic School in Creighton, Nebraska. Everett entered the United States Army in February 1953 and was discharged February 1955. In April of 1958, he married Joan Nichols of Wayne, Nebraska at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. To this union there were six children born, Julie, Jon, Pamela, Donna, Lisa, and Brian. Everett and Joan lived on a farm north of Winnetoon, Nebraska. Everett continued to farm until October 2005 when he retired. On September 21, 2015, Joan passed away.
Everett was a member of the American Legion Post 74 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151. He was on the Verdigre Township Board for many years. Everett was also on the Dairy Board and held several church offices over the years. For several years he sold seed corn to his family and friends.
Everett enjoyed reading anything he could get his hands on. He had a love for baseball which he played in his younger days and enjoyed watching the Boston Red Socks throughout his life. Everett attended as many school and sports activities as he could of his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. He loved to challenge some of the grandkids to a great game of rummy.
Everett is survived by his children, Julie and Dan Muehlbauer of Norfolk, Jon and Pam Wagner of Winnetoon, Pamela and Gerald Krienert of Osmond, Donna Wagner of Norfolk, and Lisa and Mark Koeppe of Hadar; daughter-in-law, Kathy Wagner of Creighton; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren with three future great-grandchildren on the way; and one brother, Herbert (Loretta) Wagner of Winnetoon.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan (Nichols) Wagner; son, Brian Wagner; parents, Richard and Mattie Wagner; brothers, Hans Wagner and Robert Wagner; and sisters-in-law, Waunieta Wagner and Ruth Wagner.