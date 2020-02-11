Funeral Services For Everett Wagner

Bloomfield, NE (68718)

Today

Windy with snow showers in the afternoon. Morning high of 37F with temps falling sharply to the single digits. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low -8F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.