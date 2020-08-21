William “Bill” J. McManigal, 68, of Kimball, died at his home in Kimball on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Memorial services for Bill will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Cantrell Funeral Home in Kimball with Father Mike McDermott officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Winnetoon NE. Friends may stop at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. to sign the register book and leave condolences for the family. Friends may also visit wwwlcantrellfh.com to view Bill’s Tribute Wall to read the obituary and share stories with the family. Memorials may be given in his memory to the family to be determined at a later date. The services for Bill have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.