Father Donald Leon Stortz, was born on November 17, 1938, in Norfolk, Nebraska to Leo Stortz and Esther Schula. He died on May 24, 2021, in Omaha, Nebraska. Father Don, as most knew him, grew up in Creighton, Nebraska where he attended Saint Ludger Academy. He went on to graduate from Conception Seminary College, in Conception Missouri with a Master’s Degree. On May 21, 1964, he was ordained in his hometown of Creighton, Nebraska. Father Don is survived by nephews Edward Schwartz of Omaha, Nebraska and Joel Schwartz of Creighton, Nebraska, and nieces Mary Smalley of Norfolk, Nebraska and Jean Rempfer of Lincoln, Nebraska. He was preceeded in death by his parents and his sisters Mildred Schwartz and Janith Stortz. After graduating from the Seminary, working as a Catholic priest, he was assigned as an assistant to the parishes of Omaha Saint Bernard, Omaha Saint Bernadette, Omaha Boystown, Omaha Saint Peter, and Omaha Saint Philip Neri. Following that, he was assigned pastor to the parishes of Constance Saint Joseph and Niobrara Saint William, Platte Center Saint Joseph, Tilden Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Randolph Saint Jane Frances De Chantal, Bloomfield Saint Andrew, and then returned to Randolph Saint Jane Frances de Chantal. As a chaplain with Saint Cecilia Cathedral, he worked for the hospitals in the city of Omaha. Most recently, he celebrated mass at various Catholic parishes throughout Omaha, including Saint Pius X and Holy Family. MEMORIAL MASS Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 10:30 AM at Saint Pius X Catholic Church, 6905 Blondo Street, Omaha Nebraska 68104. Memorials in his name can be sent to: Saint Ludger Academy,, Conception Seminary College, Dignity Washington, Inc.or Creighton University.