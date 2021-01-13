Kathleen Ann (Buerman) Melcher - (July 15, 1937 – January 9, 2021).
Kathy Melcher was born to Casper and Lavina Buerman in Creighton, Nebraska. She married Jerry (Gerald) Melcher of Humphrey, Nebraska on January 10, 1959. She was the beautiful mother to her four sons, Roger (Sharon), Tim, Rob (Kris), and Todd (Karen), and wonderful Grandma to her loving grandchildren Chelsea, Sarah, Elizabeth, Emily (Roger), Lindsey (Tim), Matt, Jessie (Rob), Jennifer, Ryan (Todd). She was also Great Grandmother to Mason and Riley (Lindsey), Audrey (Chelsea), and James (Elizabeth). She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, her 2 sisters, Elvira and Grace, and brother Don. The family loves the fact that she was able to join her husband in time to celebrate their 62nd anniversary.