The Crofton/Bloomfield wrestling team took to the mats again at the state tournament, this time on Friday morning.
The three wrestlers for the squad each competed in the morning session.
Hudson Barger picked up a big first round consolation win with a first period pin over Jaxson Hassler from Battle Creek. Barger fell in the second round to end his season against Ashton Johnson from Twin River.
Tyson Sauser also picked up a first round win with a win over Damien Bell from Bridgeport. Sauser fell in the second round to Zackary Barlean from David City to end his season.
Jared Janssen fell in the first round consolation to Nathan Coley from Mitchell.