Wausa saved the best for last, medaling in seven events on the final day of the state track meet.
Addison Smith earned state runner up in the 1,600 with a time of 4:38.36.
Tyler Baue and Abrielle Nelson each brought home hardware in both hurdle races. Baue placed 3rd in the 300s with a 41.66 and 5th with a 16.03 in the 110s. Nelson was 6th in the 300s with a 48.95 and 8th with a 17.08 in the 100s.
Christina Martinson ran a 2:29.85 in the 800 for 6th place.
Wausa’s 4x400 relay, featuring Nelson, Martinson, Leah Bloomquist and Brooke Kumm, sprinted their way to a third place finish with a time of 4:17.57.
Starting out the day, Wausa competed in two field events. Alexa Cunningham placed 10th in the high jump, clearing 4-9. Brandon Kristensen leaped 38-5 for 22nd in the triple jump.
Wrapping up the girl’s distance races were Christina Martinson and Darla Nelson in the 1,600. Martinson was 10th in 5:45.98 and Nelson was 21st in 6:03.87.
For more photos, click the following link:
http://knoxcountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2279460&CategoryID=87805