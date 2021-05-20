Tyler Baue

Wausa saved the best for last, medaling in seven events on the final day of the state track meet.

Addison Smith earned state runner up in the 1,600 with a time of 4:38.36.

Tyler Baue and Abrielle Nelson each brought home hardware in both hurdle races. Baue placed 3rd in the 300s with a 41.66 and 5th with a 16.03 in the 110s. Nelson was 6th in the 300s with a 48.95 and 8th with a 17.08 in the 100s.  

Christina Martinson ran a 2:29.85 in the 800 for 6th place. 

Wausa’s 4x400 relay, featuring Nelson, Martinson, Leah Bloomquist and Brooke Kumm, sprinted their way to a third place finish with a time of 4:17.57.

Starting out the day, Wausa competed in two field events. Alexa Cunningham placed 10th in the high jump, clearing 4-9. Brandon Kristensen leaped 38-5 for 22nd in the triple jump.

Wrapping up the girl’s distance races were Christina Martinson and Darla Nelson in the 1,600. Martinson was 10th in 5:45.98 and Nelson was 21st in 6:03.87.

For more photos, click the following link:

http://knoxcountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2279460&amp;CategoryID=87805

 