Sophomore Addison Smith and the entire Bloomfield-Wausa girl's team are headed to the state cross country meet in Kearney next week.
Smith was the district runner up and the girls won the district team title in Ainsworth on Thursday.
In the girl's race, Christina Martinson was runner up, Darla Nelson was 4th, Carry Martinson was 8th and Madie Ziegler was 15th, followed by Ella McFarland in 16th.
To view photos from the district meet, click this link:
http://antelopecountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2270029&CategoryID=87783